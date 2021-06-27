Piper Sandler Lowers Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $41.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Shares of PDCO opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.48. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 896,133 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,293,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after buying an additional 104,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,154,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,035,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after buying an additional 48,770 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

