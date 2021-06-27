Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Shares Up 0.1%

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.74. 3,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 23,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Pivotal Investment Co. III Company Profile (NYSE:PICC)

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

