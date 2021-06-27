Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 94,400.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $67,572,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Polaris by 2,858.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,615,000 after acquiring an additional 424,227 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 1,881.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 291,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $31,147,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PII shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.

Shares of PII opened at $133.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.48.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

