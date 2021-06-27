PolypuX (PUX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,288.00

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolypuX has a market cap of $61,021.05 and approximately $4,288.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolypuX has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00043383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00109104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00164839 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,257.78 or 1.00202196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002874 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

