PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Holdings Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,016,187,000 after purchasing an additional 203,083 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $193,933,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $72,677,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRAH. Mizuho upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

PRAH opened at $169.22 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.33.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total transaction of $2,454,868.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,375.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,284,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

