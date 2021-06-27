Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.10.

PDS opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $530.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.12.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. The business’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 35.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

