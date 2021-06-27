Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) vs. Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Head to Head Contrast

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) and Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.1% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Colony Credit Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Apartment Communities $502.20 million 1.00 -$177.79 million $1.07 9.37 Colony Credit Real Estate $102.32 million 11.92 -$353.30 million $0.80 11.75

Preferred Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Credit Real Estate. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Credit Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Colony Credit Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Credit Real Estate pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Colony Credit Real Estate has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Credit Real Estate has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Preferred Apartment Communities and Colony Credit Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Apartment Communities 0 1 1 0 2.50 Colony Credit Real Estate 0 2 1 0 2.33

Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.67%. Colony Credit Real Estate has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.66%. Given Colony Credit Real Estate’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Credit Real Estate is more favorable than Preferred Apartment Communities.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Colony Credit Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Apartment Communities -0.83% -0.26% -0.09% Colony Credit Real Estate -333.91% 5.33% 1.62%

Summary

Preferred Apartment Communities beats Colony Credit Real Estate on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or was invested in 125 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

