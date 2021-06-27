Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $38,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MongoDB by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MongoDB by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

MDB stock opened at $379.23 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.27 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.40, for a total transaction of $1,132,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,927 shares of company stock valued at $116,383,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

