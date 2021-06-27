Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 29,480 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 965,300 shares of the software’s stock after selling 29,480 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $60,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $69.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,391.40 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $71.39.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Also, insider James Dagg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,109 shares of company stock worth $32,276,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.