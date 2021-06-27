Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Primoris Services has raised its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Primoris Services has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.