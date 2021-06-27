Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.93. Approximately 889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 186,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

RXDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 36.26, a current ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.47.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $572,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.