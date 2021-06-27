Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Trading Up 2.1%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)’s stock price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 2,044,575 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,564,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Protalix BioTherapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $90.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.73.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Protalix BioTherapeutics news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 918,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $2,085,487.59. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.