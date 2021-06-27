Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,255 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.18% of Prothena worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

