Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of CONMED worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth $150,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNMD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $2,828,553.56. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,405,333.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,087 shares of company stock worth $11,247,998. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNMD stock opened at $140.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.33. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.87. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.54.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

