Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,001 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after acquiring an additional 159,772 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 156,381 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,359,000 after acquiring an additional 133,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $13,784,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSD opened at $110.09 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

