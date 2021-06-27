Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 9.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth $211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banner by 11.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 305.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

