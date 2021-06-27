Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 190 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,854 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Community Bank System worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 91,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

CBU stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.27. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

