Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,969 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 278.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDR stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

SNDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

