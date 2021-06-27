Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 13,864 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,864 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.40% of Ingles Markets worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 123.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 36,439 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth about $1,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $67.60.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

