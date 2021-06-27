Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Stock Price Up 1%

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18.

About Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY)

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of apatite concentrate and mineral fertilizers in Russia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products. The Phosphate-Based Products segment produces and distributes ammophos, diammoniumphosphate, sodium tripolyphosphate, and other phosphate based and complex fertilizers; and apatite concentrate extracted from the apatite-nepheline ore.

