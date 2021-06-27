Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

NYSE SM opened at $26.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 6.14.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.