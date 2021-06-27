Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for EMCOR Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday.

Shares of EME stock opened at $123.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.23. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $129.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EME. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

