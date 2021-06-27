QS Investors LLC Acquires 64,300 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 142.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 557,901 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $4,915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,784,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,354,000 after buying an additional 816,237 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $1,455,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

NYSE:WY opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $41.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

