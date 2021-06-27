QS Investors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 232.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,668 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,418,000 after buying an additional 184,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,521,000 after buying an additional 139,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,825,000 after buying an additional 235,691 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,962,000 after buying an additional 80,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.23. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $2,127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $24,983,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

