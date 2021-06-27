QS Investors LLC Purchases 49,600 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 131.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Avnet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

