QS Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,355 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Intuit by 1,798.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Intuit by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 61,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Intuit by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $486.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.99 and a 12-month high of $490.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $435.59.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,577 shares of company stock valued at $73,206,441. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

