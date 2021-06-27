Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 14,099 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 138.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDFN. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $181,655.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $392,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,616,621.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,533 shares of company stock valued at $13,390,812. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,594.25 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

