Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 30,154 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 256,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Truist Financial stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

