Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 138.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $697,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Redfin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $63.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,594.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. Analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kerry D. Chandler sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $134,063.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,167.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,533 shares of company stock worth $13,390,812. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDFN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.