Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.37 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

