Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,064,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,699,000 after acquiring an additional 58,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,743 shares of company stock worth $3,625,331 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 1.30.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

