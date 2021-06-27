Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 11,212 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 116.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lumentum by 56.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,975 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Lumentum by 85.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after buying an additional 633,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after buying an additional 66,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,631,000 after buying an additional 173,209 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LITE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

