Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 14,166 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

