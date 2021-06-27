Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 3,430 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,679.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 363.9% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 109,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,143,000 after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

ALGN opened at $614.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $593.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.69 and a 1 year high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

