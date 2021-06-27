Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 4,523 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

NYSE:SUI opened at $175.12 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.17. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 100.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.88.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

