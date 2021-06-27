Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 15,250 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 86.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 23,541.7% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 588.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $92.31 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $157,279.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,629. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

