Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 768 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,311,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,325,000 after purchasing an additional 929,453 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,380,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,766,000 after purchasing an additional 880,000 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 302.8% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 958,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,770,000 after purchasing an additional 720,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2,672.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,728,000 after purchasing an additional 401,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.38.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $116.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

