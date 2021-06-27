Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,258 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $4,122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,501,000 after buying an additional 53,910 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $144.11 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.