Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $60,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

NYSE:CM opened at $116.97 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.65. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.2051 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

