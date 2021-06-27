Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million.

RADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.