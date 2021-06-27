Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 200 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

NYSE:IQV opened at $245.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.47 and a 1-year high of $248.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 116.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.