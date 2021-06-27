Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,096,000 after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PTC by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,537 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $220,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PTC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PTC by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,782,000 after acquiring an additional 267,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $138.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTC. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

