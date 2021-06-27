Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 40,960 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,960 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 475,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 712,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

ANSYS stock opened at $343.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.13 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.46.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

