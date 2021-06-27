Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 73,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,640,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,053,000 after buying an additional 358,344 shares during the last quarter. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth about $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth about $315,787,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 443,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,772,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMND opened at $111.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.45. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a PE ratio of -29.84.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

