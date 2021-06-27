Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 25,875 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 267,981 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,875 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.2% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $94,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $394.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $295.95 and a 1 year high of $395.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

