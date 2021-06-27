Rathbone Brothers plc Has $28.31 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.08% of DexCom worth $28,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $430.36 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 84.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.19.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.31, for a total value of $442,724.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,708 shares of company stock worth $28,068,629. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

