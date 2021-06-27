Rathbone Brothers plc Has $79.10 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.70% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $79,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 326,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,510,000 after acquiring an additional 21,653 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 306,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,483,000 after acquiring an additional 113,475 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 57,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $33,072,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $166.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.23.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

