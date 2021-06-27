Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,138,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $66,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

