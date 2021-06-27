Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Cut to “Market Perform” at CJS Securities

CJS Securities lowered shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital cut Raven Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Raven Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Raven Industries stock opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 86.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52. Raven Industries has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raven Industries will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Raven Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raven Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Raven Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Raven Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Raven Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

