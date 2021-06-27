Raydium Price Hits $3.27 on Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Raydium has a market cap of $173.37 million and approximately $22.61 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $3.27 or 0.00009949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00109535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00162602 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,801.81 or 0.99735398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002870 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,985,633 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

